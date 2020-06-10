'I used to beg my mum to bath me in bleach'
Black Lives Matter: Growing up black in Manchester

What's it like to be young, black and British?

Four Mancunians share their experiences and what the recent Black Lives Matter protests mean to them, including one woman who says she used to beg her mother to give her a bath in bleach as she wanted to turn her skin white.

Warning: One contributor uses a highly offensive racial term.

