Coronavirus: Carers reunite with families after nine weeks apart
Care home staff have been reunited with their families after nine weeks apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Carers at Marple Lodge in Stockport, Greater Manchester, moved in at the start of the lockdown to reduce the risk of bringing the virus into the care home.
03 Jun 2020
