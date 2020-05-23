Prince William praises carers’ response to pandemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Prince William thanks carers for hard work

Prince William has praised the efforts of staff in the care sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to six care workers from across the country including Suraya Alvi, from Stockport in Greater Manchester.

"It really sounded like he was listening and really cared about what we're doing out there and how difficult it is," she said.

  • 23 May 2020
Go to next video: William and Kate join care home bingo session