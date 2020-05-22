Coronavirus doctor receives hero's welcome home
Coronavirus: Salford doctor receives hero's welcome home

A doctor who recovered from coronavirus after spending five weeks in intensive care has received a hero's welcome home.

Dr Murad Ghrew was treating patients on the Covid-19 ward at Salford Royal Hospital when he became seriously ill.

His family and neighbours celebrated his return home in Sale, Greater Manchester.

Dr Ghrew said he was "really glad to be back".

