Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Salford doctor receives hero's welcome home
A doctor who recovered from coronavirus after spending five weeks in intensive care has received a hero's welcome home.
Dr Murad Ghrew was treating patients on the Covid-19 ward at Salford Royal Hospital when he became seriously ill.
His family and neighbours celebrated his return home in Sale, Greater Manchester.
Dr Ghrew said he was "really glad to be back".
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-52775730/coronavirus-salford-doctor-receives-hero-s-welcome-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window