Coronavirus: Boy's charity head shave for Oldham food bank
A nine-year-old boy has had his head shaved for charity after finding out some families were struggling to buy food in the coronavirus pandemic.
Joseph, from Oldham, said he was "scared" before his hair was shaved off "but I thought because I have the chance to raise a bit of money I would give that to a charity".
He said he was "really, really proud of myself" after he raised £500 for Oldham Food Bank.
21 May 2020
