Coronavirus: Meet the school dog making home visits
A specially-trained school dog has been making home visits to help bring a smile to pupils' faces during lockdown.
Albie lives with assistant head teacher Lisa Tarbuck, who works at R L Hughes Primary School in Wigan.
"Everybody loves to see him," she said.
21 May 2020
