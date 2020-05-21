Meet the specially-trained school dog making home visits
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Meet the school dog making home visits

A specially-trained school dog has been making home visits to help bring a smile to pupils' faces during lockdown.

Albie lives with assistant head teacher Lisa Tarbuck, who works at R L Hughes Primary School in Wigan.

"Everybody loves to see him," she said.

  • 21 May 2020
Go to next video: School therapy dog helps children's mental health