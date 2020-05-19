Media player
Blackburn shooting: Head teacher pays tribute to Aya Hachem
A law student who was shot dead in Blackburn, Lancashire, was a "wonderful young lady who had so much to offer," her former head teacher said.
Aya Hachem was found with a wound to the chest in King Street, close to Lidl, on Sunday afternoon.
Diane Atkinson, executive head teacher at Blackburn Central High School, described the 19-year-old as a "very intelligent young lady" who had "great aspirations to help other people".
She said Ms Hachem had "worked incredibly hard to become the very, very best person she could be".
19 May 2020
