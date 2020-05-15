Media player
Applause for Macclesfield grandad, 84, who survived coronavirus
An 84-year-old grandad who survived Covid-19 and heart failure was given a standing ovation when he left Macclesfield General Hospital.
Frank Beaden left the hospital to cheers and applause five weeks after his admission with heart failure.
15 May 2020
