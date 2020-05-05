Video

A man in hospital with coronavirus was able to see his family for the first time in four weeks after a nurse raised £30,000 for tablet computers on wards.

Brendan Caffery, who is recovering at Fairfield General Hospital in Bury, Greater Manchester, was able to video call his wife and daughter with one of the donated tablets.

Nurse Leona Harris works on the Covid-19 ward at the same hospital and was inspired to help patients stay in touch with their relatives.