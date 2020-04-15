BBC weather presenter creates a storm with drumming
Weather presenter drumming to BBC News theme creates online storm

A BBC weatherman has caused a storm on social media when he finished his forecast with a video of him playing the drums to the BBC News theme tune.

BBC North West Tonight presenter Owain Wyn Evans tweeted: "When they said try working from home I didn't realise they'd expect me to do the music too."

The footage has already had more than 1.4m views on Twitter.

