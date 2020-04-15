Media player
Weather presenter drumming to BBC News theme creates online storm
A BBC weatherman has caused a storm on social media when he finished his forecast with a video of him playing the drums to the BBC News theme tune.
BBC North West Tonight presenter Owain Wyn Evans tweeted: "When they said try working from home I didn't realise they'd expect me to do the music too."
The footage has already had more than 1.4m views on Twitter.
15 Apr 2020
