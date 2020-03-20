Media player
Coronavirus: Bury councillor Tamoor Tariq warns people to 'think'
Bury councillor Tamoor Tariq has weakened immunity and fell seriously ill when he caught coronavirus.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance and later tested positive for Covid-19.
The 30-year-old is now self-isolating at home and has issued a warning to people to think about where they are going and who they are mixing with.
Warning: Some people may find this video upsetting.
20 Mar 2020
