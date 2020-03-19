Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Neighbours sing happy birthday from windows
Neighbours from a street in Greater Manchester didn't let coronavirus restrictions stop them from wishing one resident a happy birthday.
The street in Bramhall was alive with the sound of music as Bernard Burgess took a bow for his 84th birthday.
A proud-as-punch Bernard gave them a wave as he thanked all his "wonderful" neighbours.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-51966156/coronavirus-neighbours-sing-happy-birthday-from-windowsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window