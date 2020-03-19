Neighbours sing happy birthday from the windows as neighbour turns 84
Neighbours from a street in Greater Manchester didn't let coronavirus restrictions stop them from wishing one resident a happy birthday.

The street in Bramhall was alive with the sound of music as Bernard Burgess took a bow for his 84th birthday.

A proud-as-punch Bernard gave them a wave as he thanked all his "wonderful" neighbours.

