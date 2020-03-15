Dogs walkers urged to 'listen to the lambs'

Video

Dog walkers are being urged to "listen to the lamb" in a new video that has been created to help protect the animals during lambing season.

Alan Straughton, originally from Workington but who now lives in Horwich, is on a mission to save lambs this spring.

He has called on dog owners to keep their pets on leads after witnessing a number of incidents while in the Lake District.

The video has been watched by more than 200,000 people so far.