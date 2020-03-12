Media player
Video
Wigan man's 'record' trek across frozen Lake Baikal
A man has walked more than 400 miles solo across a frozen lake in Siberia in what is believed to be a record time.
Mike Stevenson from Wigan endured temperatures of -35 and winds of 87mph in completing a trek across Lake Baikal in 11 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.
He said he missed his bed and chocolate cake during the challenge, during which he slept in a tent on the ice.
12 Mar 2020
