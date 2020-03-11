'I don't want to commit suicide like my grandad'
Video

A 17-year-old boy from Manchester has been speaking about how the suicide of his grandfather left him devastated.

Tyde has discovered that relatives and close friends of those who take their own lives are in a high-risk group for suicide themselves.

His film is part of the BBC Young Reporter scheme - a project giving young people aged 11 to 18 the chance to do workshops and training to tell their own stories.

  • 11 Mar 2020
