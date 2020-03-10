Media player
Coronavirus: 'Cabin fever' in locked-down Lombardy
A family from Rochdale now living in Lombardy, Italy say it was "lonely" and "eerie" living in lockdown as the country to coronavirus.
The Fox family say they are getting "cabin fever" and playing board games to relieve the boredom of having to stay indoors.
Adele Fox said "fractions is not my department" as she starts the second week of home schooling her son Oliver, 16, and 11-year-old Evie.
Oliver said being off school "sounds great and I do get a lot of video games and movies in but I'd probably rather be in school".
