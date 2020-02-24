Flooding: 'We've got to come up with some solution'
Keri was badly affected by the Boxing Day 2015 floods in Salford, Greater Manchester

She described the wetlands built near her house - designed to reduce the chance of further flooding - to be her "miracle".

She wants similar action to be taken elsewhere to help protect other families from suffering as she has done.

