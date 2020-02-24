Media player
Flooding: 'We've got to find some solution' says 2015 victim
Keri was badly affected by the Boxing Day 2015 floods in Salford, Greater Manchester
She described the wetlands built near her house - designed to reduce the chance of further flooding - to be her "miracle".
She wants similar action to be taken elsewhere to help protect other families from suffering as she has done.
This clip was originally broadcast on 5 Live Breakfast on Tuesday 18 February 2020
24 Feb 2020
