'I didn't expect a reply from Jurgen Klopp'

A young Manchester United fan has told Adrian Chiles he was shocked that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replied to his letter asking his team to lose.

In the letter, 10-year-old Daragh Curley wrote: "Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football.

"Being a United fan that is very sad. So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

This clip is originally from Chiles on Friday 21 February 2020.