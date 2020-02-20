Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Widnes pub murder: CCTV shows lead-up to landlord's killing
A drinker barred from a pub for "bragging about carrying a knife" has been found guilty of murdering the landlord.
Christian Thornton, 49, was attacked by Lee Abbott, 35, outside the Hammer and Pincers in Widnes, Cheshire, on 11 August.
Abbott, who was "heavily intoxicated" at the time, admitted manslaughter but denied murder.
However, he was convicted by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.
He will be sentenced on Friday.
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-51575307/widnes-pub-murder-cctv-shows-lead-up-to-landlord-s-killingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window