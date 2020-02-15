Media player
Former sex worker reaches out to women on Manchester streets
A former sex worker who turned her life around after 20 years on the streets is now helping women who have faced similar challenges.
Colette has described how she was beaten, robbed and kidnapped when she worked in Manchester's red light zone.
She is now using her experiences to work with the charity Manchester Action on Street Health.
15 Feb 2020
