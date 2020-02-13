Media player
Former Manchester chef ready for BMX-riding Olympic challenge
A former chef who became a BMX stunt rider has set her sights on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Charlotte Worthington is training full-time in BMX freestyle, which will be introduced as a sport for the first time at the games in summer.
The aspiring Olympian was working as a chef in Manchester when she decided to make the interesting career switch.
"I'm definitely aiming to get a medal," she said.
