Olympic hopeful's BMX journey to Japan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former Manchester chef ready for BMX-riding Olympic challenge

A former chef who became a BMX stunt rider has set her sights on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Charlotte Worthington is training full-time in BMX freestyle, which will be introduced as a sport for the first time at the games in summer.

The aspiring Olympian was working as a chef in Manchester when she decided to make the interesting career switch.

"I'm definitely aiming to get a medal," she said.

  • 13 Feb 2020