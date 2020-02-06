Media player
Bodybuilder 'scared of heights' on Verti-Go waterslide
A bodybuilder who claimed he was scared of heights in a personal injury claim has had his case thrown out of court after a video emerged of him on Europe's highest waterslide.
Ben Bardsley, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, claimed he was left with a fear of heights and unable to lift weights after falling into a koi carp pond in 2015.
A judge dismissed his damages case at Manchester County Court as "nonsense" after seeing footage of him careering 108ft (33m) down the Verti-Go in Spain.
He was ordered to pay more than £14,000 in legal costs.
06 Feb 2020
