Ex-Blue Peter star: Ovarian cancer 'need not kill'

Video

Former Blue Peter star and ovarian cancer campaigner Sarah Greene has said the illness "need not kill if you know what you are looking for".

Greene's mother, actress Marjie Lawrence, died within a month of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but the TV presenter said her symptoms were missed by her GP.

The broadcaster was speaking to BBC Inside Out North West on the first anniversary of the death of fellow presenter Dianne Oxberry.

