Car spotted with greenhouse on its roof in Heywood
A car has been seen driving through Greater Manchester with a greenhouse on its roof.
It was spotted on Rochdale Road travelling towards Heywood.
Darcy Maher, a passenger in the car travelling behind the car, said he was "very shocked".
29 Jan 2020
