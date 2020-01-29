Car spotted driving with greenhouse on its roof
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Car spotted with greenhouse on its roof in Heywood

A car has been seen driving through Greater Manchester with a greenhouse on its roof.

It was spotted on Rochdale Road travelling towards Heywood.

Darcy Maher, a passenger in the car travelling behind the car, said he was "very shocked".

  • 29 Jan 2020