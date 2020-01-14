Media player
Manchester sex abuse: Authorities 'did not care about abuse victim'
The grandmother of a teenager whose death led to an investigation into child sexual abuse said the authorities "just didn't care".
Victoria Agoglia, 15, died in 2003.
A report found her carers were aware of her being subjected to "multiple threats, sexual assaults and serious sexual exploitation" and had been told that she was being injected with heroin by an older man but "no action was taken by the police or social care".
Joan Agoglia said she had agencies what was happening and "they let them come in and just take her out."
14 Jan 2020
