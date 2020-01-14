Police chief apologises over child sexual abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greater Manchester Police chief apologises over child sexual abuse

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has apologised over the child sexual abuse in Manchester.

He said he was "personally disgusted" that the victims were not cared for.

"I'm committed to doing all that we can to ensure that they receive the justice today that they were denied 15 years ago."

He added that 53 victims had been identified and they were currently viable lines of inquiry in relation to 38 of them.

  • 14 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'My concern is that there will be other Victorias'