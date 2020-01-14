'My concern is that there will be other Victorias'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester sex abuse: 'There will be other Victorias'

The former North West chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said the report into child sexual abuse in Manchester was disappointing, distressing, shocking but not surprising.

Mr Afzal said he was concerned that there would be other victims, and that it needs to be investigated beyond Greater Manchester.

"This has got to be top priority, not just for Greater Manchester, but for all police forces in this country."

  • 14 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Abuse victims set up survivors' website