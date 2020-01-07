Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Talking about male rape will help victims step forward'
Survivors Manchester, a charity that helps male survivors of sexual abuse, said Reynhard Sinaga's conviction for rape and sex offences has "triggered" other victims to seek help and tell their own story.
Chief executive Duncan Craig said: "Talking about the case has reminded them about what happened to them."
He encouraged anyone seeking help to contact local rape support centres.
He added talking about it "has got to be a good thing because that will help other people step forward".
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-51021379/talking-about-male-rape-will-help-victims-step-forwardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window