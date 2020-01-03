Poet's tribute to Manchester Children's Hospital

Media player
Poet's tribute to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on 10th anniversary
Poet Tony Walsh has penned a poem paying tribute to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
It is to mark the hospital's 10th anniversary at its current site in Oxford Road and tells the stories of the patients and staff.
03 Jan 2020
