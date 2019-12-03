Media player
Nantwich wildlife centre 'inundated' with poorly hedgehogs
A Cheshire wildlife centre has been inundated with sick hedgehogs, with the recent cold snap partly to blame.
More than 880 hedgehogs have been taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Nantwich so far this this year, the centre has reported.
Manager Lee Stewart has urged people to take advice before disturbing the animals, and explained how the centre helps to treat them.
03 Dec 2019
