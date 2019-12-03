Record number of hedgehogs treated at animal charity
Nantwich wildlife centre 'inundated' with poorly hedgehogs

A Cheshire wildlife centre has been inundated with sick hedgehogs, with the recent cold snap partly to blame.

More than 880 hedgehogs have been taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Nantwich so far this this year, the centre has reported.

Manager Lee Stewart has urged people to take advice before disturbing the animals, and explained how the centre helps to treat them.

