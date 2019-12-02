Video

Footage showing the moment a man kicked a cat into some bushes has been released by the RSPCA.

The CCTV shows the man kick the cat in Pine Close, Audenshaw, Greater Manchester.

The pet was looked over by a vet but was not found to have lasting injuries. The animal charity is now trying to trace the man.

RSPCA inspector Jessica Arajo said: "Such acts of cruelty can be very upsetting and emotive."

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened on 2 July, is urged to contact the RSPCA.