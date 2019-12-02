Media player
CCTV shows moment man kicks cat in street in Audenshaw
Footage showing the moment a man kicked a cat into some bushes has been released by the RSPCA.
The CCTV shows the man kick the cat in Pine Close, Audenshaw, Greater Manchester.
The pet was looked over by a vet but was not found to have lasting injuries. The animal charity is now trying to trace the man.
RSPCA inspector Jessica Arajo said: "Such acts of cruelty can be very upsetting and emotive."
Anyone with information about the attack, which happened on 2 July, is urged to contact the RSPCA.
02 Dec 2019
