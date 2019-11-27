Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bodycam footage shows officers detaining knifeman in Manchester Victoria
Body-cam footage captured the moment police officers raced towards and tackled a knifeman who had stabbed a couple at Manchester Victoria railway station on New Year's Eve.
During the frenzied attack, Mahdi Mohamud lunged towards and stabbed Sgt Lee Valentine.
Mohamud, 26, was detained for life after admitting three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence at Manchester Crown Court.
He was told he would serve a minimum of 11 years, initially in a high-security psychiatric hospital.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50577208/bodycam-footage-shows-officers-detaining-knifeman-in-manchester-victoriaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window