Domestic violence: Manchester handbag tribute to 173 victims
Handbags are being hung on railings in Manchester to honour victims of domestic violence.
A total of 173 bags will be hung outside the Pankhurst Centre - the home of Manchester Women's Aid.
Each one represents a person killed by domestic violence in the UK last year. It is at its highest level in five years.
27 Nov 2019
