Footage of knife attacks at station released
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester Victoria stabbings: Footage of knife attacks released

Footage of the moment a man tried to kill three people in a frenzied knife attack at Manchester Victoria railway station has been released by police.

Mahdi Mohamud stabbed and slashed at a couple and then attacked Sgt Lee Valentine at the station on New Year's Eve.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.

  • 26 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Manchester stabbing: Police restrain suspect