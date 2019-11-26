Footage of knife attacks at station released

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Victoria stabbings: Footage of knife attacks released
Footage of the moment a man tried to kill three people in a frenzied knife attack at Manchester Victoria railway station has been released by police.
Mahdi Mohamud stabbed and slashed at a couple and then attacked Sgt Lee Valentine at the station on New Year's Eve.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50565625/manchester-victoria-stabbings-footage-of-knife-attacks-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window