Twins' disabled-friendly clothing line
Manchester sisters create disabled-friendly clothing range

Twin sisters have designed a disability-friendly clothing range in a bid to serve fashion's "forgotten audience".

Rebecca and Melissa Everett's garments use magnets and hooks instead of zips and buttons to make dressing easier.

The students, from Manchester, created the collection with Caron McLuckie, whose son uses a wheelchair.

  • 25 Nov 2019