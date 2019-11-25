Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester sisters create disabled-friendly clothing range
Twin sisters have designed a disability-friendly clothing range in a bid to serve fashion's "forgotten audience".
Rebecca and Melissa Everett's garments use magnets and hooks instead of zips and buttons to make dressing easier.
The students, from Manchester, created the collection with Caron McLuckie, whose son uses a wheelchair.
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50552725/manchester-sisters-create-disabled-friendly-clothing-rangeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window