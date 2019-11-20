Dog theft caught on CCTV
Puppy theft woman who scaled neighbour's fence caught on CCTV

A woman was caught on CCTV scaling a neighbour's fence to steal a puppy she believed was being badly treated.

Cocker spaniel Penny was stolen by Shannagh Cookson, 19, from James Daniel's garden in east Manchester.

Mr Daniel said despite admitting theft at court, Cookson had refused "to tell police where she kept the dog or who she sold it to".

  • 20 Nov 2019
