Boy with rare spinal condition does 2km charity walk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stockport boy with rare spinal condition does 2km charity walk

An eight-year-old boy who spent a year confined to a hospital bed because of a rare spinal condition has completed a 2km charity walk to thank the staff who supported him.

Oliver Geldard from Stockport was diagnosed with severe kyphoscoliosis, which curved his spine and had major surgery to help him walk again.

He did the walk to raise money for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

  • 20 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Spinal surgery teenager's gift boxes for patients