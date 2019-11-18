The artist poised to make £1m in online sales
An artist who has eschewed selling her work in galleries is set to earn £1m by displaying her paintings on social media.

Northwich-born Sophie Tea says using the social media platform is good for sales and also helps her engage more with people who admire her work.

