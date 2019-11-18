Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sophie Tea: The artist set to earn £1m on Instagram
An artist who has eschewed selling her work in galleries is set to earn £1m by displaying her paintings on social media.
Northwich-born Sophie Tea says using the social media platform is good for sales and also helps her engage more with people who admire her work.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50467660/sophie-tea-the-artist-set-to-earn-1m-on-instagramRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window