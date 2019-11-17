Media player
Bolton flats fire: "21 years of my life was in that room"
More than 200 students who escaped a major blaze at their flats in Bolton are being re-homed.
An investigation is under way after the fire ripped through The Cube on Friday, leaving two people with minor injuries and several students with "no personal possessions".
Concerns have been raised about the cladding on the building, although it is different to the material used at Grenfell Tower, where a blaze killed 72 people in London in 2017.
