Fireworks disrupt Remembrance Sunday tribute

Remembrance Sunday disrupted by fireworks in Salford
A man who disrupted a Remembrance Sunday event with fireworks had to be rushed away from angry veterans by police.
The fireworks exploded in the sky as hundreds of people stood in silence at 11:00 GMT and listened to the Last Post at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford.
A man had set them off from a window ledge in a disused pub across the road.
Angry veterans began shouting, "Get him out!" and trying to break down the pub door before officers took the man away.
Greater Manchester Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and was being questioned.
10 Nov 2019
