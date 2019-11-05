Video

Two rivers have been found covered in a mystery white foam.

Part of the River Roch and a large stretch of the River Irwell, between Salford and Manchester, are blanketed in the unknown substance.

Residents suggested it looked like "leaking bubble bath" and expressed concerns for wildlife.

Environment Agency officers are investigating and Salford City Council said it would "advise residents accordingly".

"At certain times of year we get a lot of calls about foam in rivers and still waters," an Environment Agency spokesman said.