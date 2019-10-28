Rising floodwaters lead to evacuations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rising floodwaters lead to Northwich evacuations
A number of properties were evacuated and a man had to be rescued as floodwaters rose in a Cheshire town on Saturday.
Heavy and persistent rain led to a river bursting its banks in Northwich.
An Environment Agency spokesman said the town's £7m flood defences, completed in 2017, held but there was a "small amount of seepage" in one location.
Local residents told the BBC the floodwater had come up to their chests.
-
28 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50209113/rising-floodwaters-lead-to-northwich-evacuationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window