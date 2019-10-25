Media player
Black History Month: Woman tells of life as only black child in school
A woman has told of her life growing up as the only black child in her school as part of a new exhibition.
Dionne Duffill said it was a "difficult" time and she was regularly bullied and faced racist abuse.
Despite these challenges, Ms Duffill went on to earn a masters degree and now hopes her story will inspire others.
Her experiences form part of Still I Rise, a photography exhibition at The Lowry theatre complex which reveals stories from Salford's black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.
It runs throughout Black History Month.
25 Oct 2019
