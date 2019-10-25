Video

A woman has told of her life growing up as the only black child in her school as part of a new exhibition.

Dionne Duffill said it was a "difficult" time and she was regularly bullied and faced racist abuse.

Despite these challenges, Ms Duffill went on to earn a masters degree and now hopes her story will inspire others.

Her experiences form part of Still I Rise, a photography exhibition at The Lowry theatre complex which reveals stories from Salford's black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

It runs throughout Black History Month.