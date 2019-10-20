'Why I started a hiking group for black women'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Girls Hike: 'Hiking is better than Netflixing'
Rhiane Fatinikun has started a hiking group to encourage more black women to enjoy the countryside.
The group, Black Girls Hike, is based in Greater Manchester.
Ms Fatinikun said she wanted to get out more and create a safe space for other black women.
"I like just being outside in the fresh, it's a lot better than just sitting in your house and Netflixing," she added.
20 Oct 2019
