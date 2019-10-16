Students create 'slow' fashion brand

Media player
Manchester University students buck the trend for 'fast' fashion
Two Manchester students have created an ethical "slow" fashion brand using well-paid workers in Pakistan.
They have created Electric Bazaar which rejects "fast" fashion in favour of handmade clothes.
The two woman - one from Manchester and the other from Blackburn - insist their workers are paid "fairly" and support local initiatives.
16 Oct 2019
