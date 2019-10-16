Students create 'slow' fashion brand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester University students buck the trend for 'fast' fashion

Two Manchester students have created an ethical "slow" fashion brand using well-paid workers in Pakistan.

They have created Electric Bazaar which rejects "fast" fashion in favour of handmade clothes.

The two woman - one from Manchester and the other from Blackburn - insist their workers are paid "fairly" and support local initiatives.

  • 16 Oct 2019