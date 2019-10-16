Video

Female fans of Bury FC have gathered for a photoshoot.

The images will be used in a fanzine celebrating their role at Gigg Lane, despite no football being played there.

In August, Bury FC was expelled from the English Football League, and with no prospective buyer in place it could now face liquidation.

Jacqui McAssey, who started Girlfans fanzine back in 2013, initially wanted to document the fashion of female fans at Anfield, but the project has developed.