Men arrested while taking a dip in hotel hot tub

Video

CCTV images captured the moment two men wanted by the police were arrested while taking a dip in a hotel hot tub.

Kane Birch, 23, and Macauley Peacock, 24, both from Manchester, were arrested at the Village Hotel in Warrington.

A third man, Dean Murphy, also from Manchester, was found asleep in a room at the hotel, where police also seized a loaded Glock pistol.

The men have been jailed for a range of drug and gun offences.