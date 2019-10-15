Media player
Men arrested while taking a dip in hotel hot tub
CCTV images captured the moment two men wanted by the police were arrested while taking a dip in a hotel hot tub.
Kane Birch, 23, and Macauley Peacock, 24, both from Manchester, were arrested at the Village Hotel in Warrington.
A third man, Dean Murphy, also from Manchester, was found asleep in a room at the hotel, where police also seized a loaded Glock pistol.
The men have been jailed for a range of drug and gun offences.
