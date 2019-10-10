Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dianne Oxberry: Weather presenter's charity gives first grant
A charity set up in memory of BBC North West Tonight weather presenter Dianne Oxberry has given its first grant to charity.
The Dianne Oxberry Trust was set up after her death from ovarian cancer in January to help fund research into the disease.
Dianne's husband Ian Hindle said he'll be able to tell his children that they've helped other people.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50004480/dianne-oxberry-weather-presenter-s-charity-gives-first-grantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window