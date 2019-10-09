Media player
Hundreds attend 100-year-old Salford RAF veteran's funeral
Hundreds of people turned out in the pouring rain to pay their respects to 100-year-old war RAF veteran Oswald Dixon.
Mr Dixon had no known UK relatives so his nursing home in Salford asked for people to attend.
Following the service, there was a private wake at the nursing home
09 Oct 2019
