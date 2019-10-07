Video

An endometriosis sufferer has told of the "unbearable pain" of the condition.

Jessica-Rae Critchley, 25, of Leigh in Wigan, Greater Manchester, said it can feel as if "10,000 knives were shooting up you".

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women and can cause debilitating pain, extremely heavy periods and sometimes infertility.

On average, it takes seven-and-a-half years to diagnose in the UK.

More than 13,500 women have taken part in BBC research revealing its devastating effect.